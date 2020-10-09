#EndSARS protest continues in Abuja as Police disperse gathering with teargas

• as FPRO says SARS is a creation of necessity

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The ongoing protest calling for the total scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), tagged  #EndSARS continued in Abuja on Friday.

Police personnel have however shot into the air sporadically and have as well released several teargas canisters to disperse the protesters.

In a video that surfaced online, the protesters were seen running helter-skelter.

Some of them were heard shouting “they are shooting at us”, “don’t kill us with teargas”, “you must #EndSARS”.

One of the protesters in Abuja, @BrianJDenis, tweeted, “Police officers have opened fire at us with live bullets at Central Area, Abuja. Some people are injured.”

This came just as the  Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO) Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP on  Friday on Channels Television Current Affairs Programme declared that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) was a child born out of necessity put in place by the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) to tackle the increasing violence Crime in the country.

DCP Mba stated that the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu is doing all things humanly possible to reform the security outfit to meet the expectations of members of the public.

He stated that what Nigerians should be agitating for is the reformation of the outfit as currently being done by the IGP and not total scrapping, saying that some people were canvassing for the total scrap due to the ignorance of good work being done by the security outfit.

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

