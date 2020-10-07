ENDSARS: Protesters oppose reform, call for scrapping of SARS

Young Nigerians under the banner of the Concerned Nigerian Youths on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, protested against the continued existence of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

They kicked against the plan by the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to carry out reform aimed at reorganising SARS, contending that the security outfit should be totally scrapped.

The protesters, displaying various placards with various inscriptions.

While maintaining that the SARS had wrecked more damage than good to the citizens with special reference to the youth, they demanded the total scrapping of SARS, with a viewing to stop extrajudicial killings and torture by its agents.

Speaking during the protest, the coordinator for #Revolution Now in Oyo State, Solomon Emiola, said, “we are here protesting the brutality of Nigerian youths by the Police, most especially the SARS. The rate at which they harass the citizens is so high.”

“We are calling on the President, the Senate President and the Speaker to scrap SARS. We say no to it. The harassment is too much. Anywhere they see you they would harass you. Without asking to question, they would say you are under arrest. They had killed so many youths. If we fold our arms without telling them that enough is enough, it means the future of this nation would collapse. Therefore, we say no. SARS should be scrapped now.

“We are not satisfied with the step taken by the Inspector General of Police. In some states, while SARS was banned they were still operating. It means that they are above the law. Is SARS not under the IGP?”

In his remark, Nicholas Alabi, who is the coordinator of the Concerned Nigerian Youths and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Students Union, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, said, “we are calling for a total end to SARS. They cause more harm than good in Nigeria. They have embarrassed, harassed, kidnapped, extorted and killed thousands of Nigerian youths. They are called Special Anti-Robbery Squad. What is their business with the youth?”

