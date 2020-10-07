Buhari congratulates newly appointed Emir of Zazzau

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and has advised him to be the leader of all.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday in Abuja said following the announcement of the new emir on Wednesday, President Buhari sends a message to him.

“I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you,” Buhari said in the message.

He added:  “While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties.”

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people,” he advised Amb. Bamalli.

“May Allah grants you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility,” President Buhari prayed for the new Emir.

