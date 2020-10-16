#EndSARS protesters cause gridlock on Ahmadu Bello way

By Osadebamwen Patrick - Abuja
#EndSARS protesters

Members of the #EndSARS protesters have again taken to the street of Abuja in continuation of her protest against injustices perpetrated by the Police against Nigerian youths.

The organized group is doing this in defiance to the FCT ban on public procession over non-compliance to Covid 19 protocol.

The youth took off from the Unity Fountain in a motorcade rode through the CBD on Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja

Details Later…

