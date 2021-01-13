EndSARS protest: NECO to conduct supplementary exams for 233,000 candidates

The National Examination Council is to conduct supplementary examinations for a total of 233,000 candidates who missed some of the papers during the conduct of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) (internal) as a result of #EndSARS protest in some parts of the country.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, gave this hint while releasing results of the SSCE conducted by the Council last year.

He said the management of NECO has pledged to accommodate such candidates in the external examination slated for Monday 1st February 2021 to Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Obioma gave the lists of states affected by the protest to include Abia, Enugu, Edo, River, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Lagos States. Others are Oyo, Kano, FCT and Ogun.

He also said the affected subjects were Chemistry practical, Economics, Technological Drawing, Food and Nutrition, and Further Mathematics.

According to him, results of the affected candidates will be pending until supplementary examinations are conducted for the papers missed.

His words, “We wish to inform the general public that the Council has made specific arrangements for those candidates who missed some papers due to the #EndSARS protest in those states.

“The affected candidates will now sit for those papers missed during the forthcoming 2020 SSCE (external) scheduled from Monday 1st February 2021 to Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

“These special arrangements will be at no extra cost to these candidates. Upon the release of the 2020 SSCE internal results, those of the affected candidates will be pending for those papers missed and would be subsequently updated after the supplementary examination results are released,” he said.

