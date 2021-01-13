Kinsmen demand scholarship for children of slain Ogun lecturer

The kinsmen of the slain former Head of Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, DS Adegbenro Polytechnic, Ewekoro, Muftau Olayemi, have appealed to the Ogun State Government to award full scholarship up to the university level to his two children.

Tribune Online recalls that Olayemi was assassinated by unknown gunmen in November 2020, on his way to school, at Itori area of the state.

The kinsmen in a letter addressed to Governor Abiodun dated December 30, 2020, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online also demanded a thorough investigation into the assassination.

In the letter signed by Alhaji Nasrudeen AbdulHafeez and Engr Yusuf Ishaq on behalf of Concerned Saki Youth, said the family of the deceased and the entire Saki community, had been thrown into mourning since the news broke out.

They explained that the deceased’s widow and two children now have an uncertain future over the untimely death of Olayemi, whom they described as their breadwinner and pride of the community.

The group called for a thorough investigation into the murder while those who perpetrated the heinous act be brought to justice.

“Due to his brilliance and very sound intellect, he was a mentor to many youths in our dear Town of Saki and he was a pride to the Community.

“Furthermore, on account of his brilliance and dedication to his assignment, he had a very meteoric rise in the academia as he was already the Head of his Department before he clocked 35 years of age.

“Since his death, his beloved wife of 6 years and his two little daughters ages 4 and 2 respectively, his family, friends, and the entire community have been thrown into a state of mourning and shock following the murder of such a promising asset to the Community, State, and Nation.

“Following Muftau Waliu’s murder, his wife and children now face an uncertain future, particularly, the Children whose chances of getting the best education now looks gloom and uncertain. This is because Muftau Waliu Olayemi’s parents are also deceased while his beloved wife had also been orphaned many years back.

“However, what can assuage our pains is to have his murder thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book as well as having the Ogun State Government which he served meritoriously to award scholarship to his children up to University level,” the group added.

