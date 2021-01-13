COVID-19: Benue govt bans public gathering

Benue State Executive Council, on Wednesday, placed a total ban on public gatherings.

Rising from the State Executive Council meeting, the State Commissioner of Information, Mrs Ngunan Adingi, also confirmed the death of 14 people from Cholera in two Local Government Areas of the state.

Adingi who briefed newsmen after the Executive Council meeting said that a gathering of over 50 people will no longer be allowed.

She said that exco directed that all shops and supermarkets must ensure that those coming in wear facemask and have water and soap with which to wash their hands or sanitisers to use.

She said that schools in the state are going to open on January 18, 2020, adding that attendance to churches/mosques must not be more than 50 people.

According to her, “bars and restaurants will Operate partial services – only takeaways.

“Only seven people will be allowed on a bus, while only the okada rider and a passenger will be allowed on motorbikes.

“Schools will be strictly monitored to maintain and observe all COVID-19 protocols. Those with large numbers will stagger their programs to ensure students and pupils are not overcrowded.

“The Benue State University, Makurdi will resume on the 18th as planned and have already broken down their schedule,” the Commissioner said.

On the outbreak of cholera in Guma and Agatu Local Government Areas of the state, Mrs Adingi said that five deaths were reported in Agatu and 10 in Guma local government.

She, however, enjoined people living at the river banks and all citizens not to use contaminated water.

