EndSARS protest: INEC mulls postponement of bye-elections

The Independent National Electoral, (INEC) may postpone conduct of bye-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 States of the federation fixed for the end of this month.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, dropped the hint in a statement on Wednesday.

While he maintained that the Commission was fully prepared for the election and “has been engaged in meticulous preparations for the bye-elections for several weeks,” Okoye, however, said it was worried about “the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country.”

The statement further revealed that the INEC would meet on Thursday with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate the situation in the States and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled.

The statement read in part: ” The public would recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled the conduct of bye-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 States for 31st October 2020. These consist of six Senatorial and nine State House of Assembly seats. The vacancies were as a result of death and resignation of previous members. “The Commission has been engaged in meticulous preparations for the bye-elections for several weeks in its determination to continue to deliver free, fair, credible and safe elections for Nigerians.

“However, the Commission is not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country. Indeed, the Commission has been monitoring these situations regarding their possible impact on the smooth conduct of the bye-elections.

“Consequently, the Commission will tomorrow, Thursday 22nd October 2020 hold a meeting with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate the situation in the States and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled. The outcome will be communicated to the public immediately after the meeting.

“The Commission wishes to assure Nigerians of its diligent preparations for these elections and to thank all stakeholders for their understanding and support.”