BREAKING: Delta imposes 48hrs curfew, to commence 6 pm today

The Delta State government has imposed a 48-hour curfew on the entire state commencing 6:00 p.m today, Thursday.

Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, made the announcement on Thursday at the Government House, Asaba during a press briefing.

According to the governor, all public and private primary and secondary schools are closed for studies from today till 2nd of November.

The curfew and close down of schools were due to the burning of government buildings, armed robberies and other unwholesome activities of hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS peaceful protest in Asaba on Wednesday night.

