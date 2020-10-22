EndSARS: Wase urges calm, demands justice for victims

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to give the government a chance to implement their demands.

Hon. Wase expressed worry over the attack on protesters particularly at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, Ahmadu Bello way in Jos and in other parts of the country.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, the Deputy Speaker called for justice for all victims of the recent attacks and also urged protesters to give peace a chance.

He also appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that the Federal Government and the National Assembly will do everything within its powers to ensure that the demands of the protesters are meant.

He called on the police and other security agencies to secure the lives and property of all Nigerians, saying: “The federal and state governments, along with the law enforcement agencies, should immediately identify, arrest and prosecute the hoodlums orchestrating and unleashing violence against the peaceful #EndSARS protests.”

