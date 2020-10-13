EndSARS: Nigerian youths block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday

Many Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality in Lagos barricaded the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

The protesters also blocked all major roads preventing exit and entry into the state via the expressway.

The demonstration had youths in their hundreds gathered at different locations in the state to demand police reform after the proscription of the SARS police unit.

The young people moved out in groups along the Secretariat Road in Alausa, and later gathered and blocked the expressway.

They were seen holding different banners with loud inscriptions calling for the police reform, “No to bad governance, no to corruption, No to all forms of banditry and kidnapping.

The protests started in Lagos on Thursday, as Nigerian youths took to the streets to air their frustration.

On Friday, the protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa and proceeded to Allen roundabout.

They maintained that they were not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete proscription of that unit.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigerian entertainers including Mr Macaroni, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for auction theory

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Milgrom and Wilson, who are both professors at Stanford University in California, were recognized for theoretical discoveries that improved how auctions work.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

I am disappointed with Akure people ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disappointment for losing in the three Local Government Areas that formed the Akure division in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway