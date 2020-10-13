C. Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss match against Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden after testing positive for coronavirus, Goal reports.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

“Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”

Ronaldo will sit out Portugal’s Nation’s League meeting with Sweden on Wednesday night as he begins a ten-day period of self-isolation.

The 35-year-old is also set to miss Juventus’ trip to Crotone in Serie A this weekend, as well as their Champions League group stage opener against Dynamo Kiev on October 20.

He played the full 90 minutes of Portugal’s 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup winners France on Sunday, winning his 167th international cap in the process.

That result ensured that Fernando Santos’ side stayed top of League A, Group 3 on goal difference ahead of Les Bleus, with Croatia four points further back in third.

Ronaldo had been in top form prior to the clash with France, scoring three goals in his first two appearances at the start of Juve’s latest domestic campaign.

He was, however, denied the chance to add to that tally when the Bianconeri’s home fixture against Napoli on October 4 was postponed in controversial fashion.

Two players from Napoli’s squad tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Stadium, and they were subsequently prevented from travelling by the local health authority (ASL).

Juve were angered by the postponement as they claimed protocols had been breached, but the president of the Campania region of Italy, Vincenzo De Luca, said the Partenopei deserved thanks for protecting Ronaldo from the virus.

De Luca said: “Nobody has thanked us for preventing Cristiano Ronaldo from getting the virus. Try and imagine it, If Ronaldo had got the virus a week later, we would have hit the front pages even of the New York Times.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

#EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).