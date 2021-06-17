EndSARS: NEC to review judicial panels reports on police brutality

The National Economic Council (NEC) is set to review the outcome of the judicial panels set up in states to deal with allegations of police brutality raised by Nigerians leading to the recent #EndSARS protests.

The council is to convene a special session for this purpose as the panels set up by state governments have started to wind down their assignments.

This was part of the decision reached at the virtual meeting of NEC presided over by it Chairman, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Osinbajo announced that the special session of NEC will consider all the reports that are ready from the judicial panels concerning Nigerians who suffered brutality particularly in the hands of me defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other related issues.

That meeting would also consider the implementation of the reports including remedies, redress and compensations.

Recall that the judicial panels were recommended after the adoption of a resolution by NEC to address nationwide complaints of police brutality after President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the SARS.

Amid the #EndSARS protest, most states and the Federal Capital Territory set up the panels.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council as part of the government’s initiative to address the challenges of road safety in the country.

The council is chaired by himself, with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi as Secretary.

Other members of the 29-member Advisory Council are six governors representing the six geo-political zones including Willie Obiano (Anambra), representing the South-East zone; Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) representing the South-South zone; Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), representing the South-West zone; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) representing the North-East zone; Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) representing North-West and Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara) representing the North-Central zone.

Members are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Transport, Minister of Works, Minister of Health, Minister of Justice, Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of Environment and Minister of Labour and Employment.

Others are Minister of Police Affairs, Minister of Interior, Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the National Security Adviser, among others.

NEC also received a report from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC on the issue of the terminated “Strategic Alliance Agreements” with solution options with further deliberation set for a later date.

Similarly, the Council received a presentation from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on the establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to address the problem of sexual and gender-based violence.

The council received updates on various accounts including the Excess Crude Account whose balance as of June 16, 2021, stood at $60,850,975.92; Stabilization balance as of June 12, 2021 – N24,802,716,416.22 and Development of Natural Resources Account balance as of June 16, 2021 was N28,215,689,963.31.

