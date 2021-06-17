Anambra 2021: APC screening committee clears all aspirants

Ahead of June 26 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, the screening committee led by Chief Ikechi Emenike has cleared all the 14 aspirants on the party platform.

Those screened and cleared included Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba; Nwokafor Amobi Daniel; Dr George N. Moghalu; Hon. Paul Izuchukwuorajiaka; Chief Edozie Madu; Dr Chidozie Wilson Nwankwo; Mr Maxwell S. C. Okoye; Col. AVC. Geoff Onyejegbu and Hon. Azuka Uche Okwuosa. Others were Onwa Ikeobasi Mokelu; Igwebuikeifeanyi Hygers; Godwin C Okonkwo (Rev.); Beneth Chukwuogo Etiaba and Onunkwo Johnbosko Obinna.

Submitting the report at the APC national secretariat to the party national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Chairman of the Screening Committee, Chief Emenike said his team approached the assignment with an open heart.

He said: “We approached this work with the spirit of patriotism, transparency and with an open heart in line with provisions of the Nigerian constitution and the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates”.

Emenike added, “Politics is a contest, as long as they are qualified, let them go to the field”.

Receiving the report on behalf of the National Chairman, the CECPC National Secretary, Senator Akpanudoedehe thanked the Screening Committee for serving the party.

“I receive this report on behalf of the National Chairman of the Party in good faith. The report will be sent to the National Chairman immediately. The National Chairman is with the President in Borno State, I am sure you are aware of that… By what you have done you have removed the need for an Appeal Committee. We are indeed very grateful to the committee for serving the party in the Screening Exercise.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

CLAIM 2: A website report shared by the Twitter user claims UNICEF said pornography is not always harmful to children.

VERDICT: MISLEADING! UNICEF in its report explained that though there are different kinds of risks and harms that have been linked to children’s exposure to pornography but there is ‘no consensus’ on the ‘degree’ to which pornography is harmful to children.Anambra 2021: APC screening committee clears all aspirants

Anambra 2021: APC screening committee clears all aspirants