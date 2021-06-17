Primary six pupil allegedly commits suicide in Delta

A 12-year-old primary six pupil has allegedly committed suicide in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at River Road, Ekpan near a popular Catholic Church.

The boy, said to be of Igbo ethnic nationality, had returned from school at about 3.00 p.m and dashed straight to his parent’s residence without stopping over at his mother’s shop as he used to do.

The boy, who is said to be the first child of his parents, reportedly hanged himself with a large piece of cloth he took from one of the wardrobes while his younger ones were in the living room.

Reports say one of the boy’s siblings spotted him dangling on the ceiling and made effort to rescue him.

He was said to have died before he could be moved to the nearby General Hospital, Ekpan.

It was gathered that the boy wrote his Primary Six mock examinations last Friday and was preparing to write his Primary Six External Examinations next Saturday, June 19, 2021 before the incident occurred.

When journalists visited the area on Thursday, residents and sympathizers were seen discussing the incident in hush tones.

The cause of the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, told our correspondent on Thursday that he was yet to be informed of the incident.

