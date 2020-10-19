EndSARs: Lagos considers shutting all schools for students’ safety

The Lagos State government is considering to close down all schools again.

The consideration is for both public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels and for the safety of both the students and school workers.

The Head of Public Affairs unit of the state’s miniatry of education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, confirmed this to Tribune Online in an exclusive interview on Monday evening.

He said the idea was conceived by the state’s ministry of education and already sold to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for consideration and approval.

He said the closure would start the moment the approval is given.

“So, we are waiting for Mr governor for approval,” he pointed out.

He explained that the ministry would not want to put the lives of students and school workers in danger.

He said the dimension of the #EndSARs protest especially in the state as it is becoming more intense each day warranted the move.

He said if the approval is given, the students would be home until normalcy return to the state and the country by extension.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).