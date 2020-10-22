EndSARS: Edo police arrest nine rice looters in Benin

The police in Edo State on Thursday announced the arrest of nine persons in connection with bugling of a rice warehouse in Benin City, even as the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state, in the wake of the Monday’s orgy violence that accompanied the #EndSARS protest in the state, subsisted.

According to the information on the Edo Police Command official Facebook page, the NPF Edo Command, the police authorities said that the Command received the intelligence report of the burglary and acted promptly.

“Today 22/10/2020, information received by the Command is that some suspected criminals/hoodlums bugled Omoregie Rice Warehouse located at Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City. Operatives swung into action and arrested the following suspects”, the post related.

The list of the arrested suspects, as released by the police, included: ” Favour Etimumore, ‘f’ age 19yrs, Chinyere Uyi, ‘f’ age 35yrs; Desmond Uguagbe, ‘m’ age 24yrs; Daniel Duruji ‘m’ 22yrs; Iyoha Godstime, ‘m’ 14yrs; Godstime Omosuzi, ‘m’ 15yr; Nelly Monday ‘f’ 19yrs; Philip Ewere ‘m’ 63yrs and Osas Guobadia ‘m’ 30yrs”.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the number of bags of rice that was carted away”, the Command stated

Since the violence broke out on Monday, residents have been targets of members of the underworld, who took the advantage of the protest to dispossess members of the public of their items.

