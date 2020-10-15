EndSARS: C & S leader seeks Buhari’s Executive Order stopping police brutality

The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an Executive Order to ban police brutality and extortion in the country.

He said this will assuage the feelings of the youth protesting against police brutality especially extra-judicial killings by the notorious Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The C & S head also appealed to the protesting youths to be peaceful in their conduct and avoid confrontation with the security agencies in order to prevent loss of lives and properties.

The clergymen in a statement signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Church, Apostle Muyiwa Adeyemi said all Nigerians must support the youths in their protest against brutality which reminded Nigerians of what they went through during the late Gen. Sani Abacha’s government.

He said President Buhari and Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu should not only disband the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) but should re-orientate members of the squad before they could be posted to another unit.

While talking on the President to set up Judicial Commission of Enquiry to investigate police brutality and extra-judicial killing, said security officers found wanton should be made to face the wrath of the law.

He noted this is the only way the Police and other security agencies would learn to respect human rights which is the kernel of democratic government.

The cleric said: “Let’s commend our youths for their patriotic agitation against police brutality and extortion in Nigeria. I think Police need to be reformed and flush out the bad eggs in the system.

“If you travel from Ibadan to Ile-Ife, you will come across several roadblocks by the police, Customs and men of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) extorting money from the commercial drivers. This is not good for the image of the country. Their activities made nonsense of anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

