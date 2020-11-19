EndSARS: Burnt court complex in Delta to gulp N100m ― Commissioner

Delta State government says the reconstruction of the burnt State High Court complex, Asaba during the #EndSARS protest would gulp over N100 million.

Commissioner for Housing in Delta State, Festus Ochonogor who revealed this said experts from the ministry had been working on the new design to produce a new structure between now and the end of the year.

He was speaking on Thursday during an inspection of the burnt structures alongside the state Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

The state multi-million recreational park at Koka junction along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha was also razed.

According to Ochonogor, the completely ruined buildings would be completely rebuilt to bring forth an entirely new structure.

On his part, the Chief Judge, Justice Umukoro described the burning of the court as a major setback to the judiciary, adding that all the court documents were burnt.

