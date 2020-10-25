EndSARS: Angry youths vandalise utra modern filling station in Calabar

The 24-hour curfew imposed on Cross River State, following the violence which rocked the state early Saturday morning, appears to be observed in breach as angry youths continued with their orgy of vandalising and looting government establishments and private property with impunity.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the rampaging youths had vandalised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) building, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) building and the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA); the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); the state’s newspaper, Chronicle; a supermarket and other buildings, where they made away with food items and other valuables.

The latest victim of the unabated looting is an ultra-modern filling station, located at the Federal Housing Estate.

A source who is familiar with the environment said that the filling station, regarded as one of the best in the Mary Slessor city, was built in in 2019 and equipped with the best of fuel dispensing equipment and state of the art automobile service centre.

Believed to be owned by a top official of the Cross River State Government, the youths vented their anger on the filling station and the white-coated edifice which serves as offices and looted it up to the water closets in toilets.

In the 33-second video of the looting in circulation, the youths could be seen carting away various items ranging from office refrigerators to ladders, WCs, sound system and sundry items.

Governor Ayade, had Saturday evening, in a state broadcast, appealed to the citizens of the state to be law-abiding.

Cross River State, until the Saturday incident, has remained #EndSARS protest-free.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace.

Wale Oke Decries Lekki Killings, Says Incident May End Nigeria

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Dr Wale Oke, has expressed sadness over the Tuesday killing…



After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…