Obiano eases curfew, movement now from 6 pm to 6 am

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has announced that the 24-hour curfew in the state has been eased.

He stated that the curfew in Anambra State has been eased and now commences from 6 pm to 6 am daily. This is to enable people to gradually get back to their normal lives after the unrests recorded in some parts of the state in the past few days.

The governor, who disclosed this in a broadcast, reiterated his earlier call on youths of Anambra State to unite and guard their communities, saying that the security agencies have been strengthened and will continue to maintain peace and order in the state.

“Intelligence at our disposal shows that those that have been causing trouble these past days in the state are from neighbouring states. We will not allow them to destroy our infrastructure, including police stations and other government facilities, some of which we built through self-help and community efforts”.

Governor Obiano said that “enough is enough”, and warned those who still plan to cause trouble in the state to desist or face the consequences.

He thanked traditional rulers in the state, the clergy, youth groups and other stakeholders for their continued partnership with the government in ensuring that life returns to normal in the state.

He directed residents in the state to join the state Ministry of Environment, ASWAMA and Anambra State Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency (ACDFA), in cleaning their neighbourhoods including drainages across the state with immediate effect.

