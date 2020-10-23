EndSARS: Anambra lawmakers call for calm as Obiano suspends 2021 budget presentation

The Anambra State House of Assembly has called for calm as the state governor, Willie Obiano suspends indefinitely, the 2021 budget presentation before the house over the continue #EndSARS protests by youths across the state.

The Speaker of the House, Honorable Uche Okafor, who disclosed this during an emergency plenary, yesterday, in Awka, appealed to the protesters to embrace peace and allow the government authorities to attend to their agitations.

He urged them while protesting to conduct themselves peacefully to facilitate prompt resolution of their demanded issues.

He assured that the Anambra lawmakers under his leadership sympathised with the protesters over the Tuesday night face-off at Lekki toll Gate in Lagos State between the protesters and the security agencies.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for addressing the nation via the demands of the protesting youths, arguing that “nothing can be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of peace.

He also advised relevant stakeholders to come to the roundtable to discuss issues involved and arrive at amicable ways of ending the rights violations completely in the country.

A minute silence was also observed in honour of the falling protesters in all part of the country.

