Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has mourned the passing of Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, urging Yoruba sons and daughters to learn from the worthy legacies of the late business mogul who he said had impacted people’s life in the most amazing way.

Otunba Balogun, who is also the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, died last Friday in London, England, aged 89.

Aare Adams’ said this on Monday in a condolence message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, on the death of the iconic banking guru.

The Yoruba generallissimo pointed out that with the demise of the FCMB Founder Subomi, death had dealt a huge blow on the Yoruba, saying that the late Balogun remained the doyen of modern banking in Nigeria.

Iba said the late Otunba Balogun had made tremendous impact in building a strong tie with his root in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, which he noted actually earned him the titles of Olori Omooba (head of princes) of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians.

“The late Otunba Olasubomi Balogun was iconic banking guru. He was the doyen of modern banking in Nigeria and his imprints in the banking sector was legendary.

“He was a promoter of Yoruba culture and a great employer of labour, who did his best to transform the banking sector,” the Yoruba generalisimo stated.

“The late Balogun did a lot for the people of Ijebu and he was always available for whatever that can boost his Ijebu culture and traditions.

“Though the late Balogun will be remembered for his unrivaled legacies, I urge all Yoruba sons and daughters to learn from those legacies that had made his legacies memorable,” he added.

Iba Adams, however, prayed for the families of the late Otunba Subomi Balogun, praying God to continue to repose his soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the lost.