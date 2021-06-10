Toyin Saraki’s investiture as Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland, reward of good works, humanitarian gestures – Bolaji Iyabo Ibiyeye-Adisa

I, Chief (Mrs) Bolaji Iyabo Ibiyeye-Adisa, the Iyalode of Offa kingdom rejoice with Her Excellency, Mrs Toyin Saraki on her investiture as the Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland, today, Thursday, 10th Day of June, 2021, by His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal.

Your investiture today signals your good works, humanitarian gestures and kind-heartedness to all and sundry which are acknowledged by vast majority of Nigerians.

It is on record that during your tenure as the First Lady of Kwara State, you brought smiles to the people of the state through your laudable projects which remains unsurpassed till date.

It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty who has bestowed these qualities on you will continue to enrich you in all aspects and grant you the wherewithal to excel in your undertakings.

Once again, I say a BIG CONGRATULATIONS to the new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland. Oye a mori, ma.