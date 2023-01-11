Emir of Zazzau sacks palace guard over alleged involvement in gang-raped

“the said lady approached him (Samaila), to take her to the Emir but instead of doing that, he lured her to a location with his friends”

The Zazzau Emirate Council under the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, has ordered the immediate dismissal of a palace guard, Samaila Abubakar over his alleged involvement in a gang raped.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Palace’s spokesman, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that “a lady preparing for her wedding came to the palace to seek assistance from the Emir”.

The statement noted further that, “the said lady approached him (Sama’ila), to take her to the Emir but instead of doing that, he lured her to a location with his friends where they Gang-Raped her”.

“The culprits were subsequently arrested and handed them over to the police for prosecution.

“Zazzau Emirate Council also directed the Police to speed up their investigations and prosecute them without delay.

“It also promises to follow up with the case and ensure justice for the embattled lady,” the statement declared.