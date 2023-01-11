Police nab pastor for faking own kidnap, collecting ransom from church members

“the suspect confessed to having committed the crime and mentioned the following persons as his accomplices”

Plateau State Police Command has arrested one Pastor Albarka Bitrus Sukuya for organising his kidnapping along with his cohorts and receiving ransom from sympathizing members of his congregation.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, the Command pointed out that the clergyman who lives at Jenta Apata in Jos North local government area of the State had on several occasions staged his kidnapping and as well carried out other atrocities.

It mentioned that his atrocities triggered suspicion as a result of his spurious kidnapping on November 14 and 30, 2022, where the sums of N400,000 and N200,000 were respectively paid by his sympathisers as ransom for his release.

“Through credible intelligence, the clergyman was invited by the DPO of Nassarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan, and the investigation commenced immediately.

“In the course of the investigation, it was established that the suspect had been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnapping and fraudulently collect ransom.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime and mentioned the following persons as his accomplices: Baruk Mailale, Nathaniel Bitrus, both males of Yelwan Zangam village of Jos-north, and Aye (whose surname has yet to be known) of Jalingo, Taraba State,” the command said.

According to the statement, the suspect further disclosed that on January 4, 2023, he set ablaze two motor vehicles (a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota) and a bicycle parked at Evangelical Church Winning All’s (ECWA) Bishara 3 Jenta Apata premises belonging to his colleagues, of whom he alleged one hates him, referring to his senior pastor.

The command further added that the police operatives of Nassarawa Gwong Division, Jos North Local Government Area, arrested two of the suspects, namely, Baruk Mailale and Nathaniel Bitrus and that efforts have been intensified to arrest Aye, the third suspect.

It, therefore, enjoined members of the public to be watchful and report any suspicious happenings around them or within their area on time adding that this will greatly help in arresting criminals and thereby reduce crime and criminality in the state.