Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on Saturday, turbaned Honourable Abdulqadeer Umar Dewu as first Wakilin Fulani Bauchi.

Hon. Dewu, a two-time former member and chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Bauchi State House of Assembly, is the current Caretaker Chairman of Kirfi Local Government.

Performing the traditional ceremonial rites in his Palace in Bauchi, the Emir said that his decision to appoint him as Wakilin Fulanin Bauchi was informed by his “attested capacity and good relationship with people, especially, Fulani communities in the Emirate.”

He tasked him to serve as a peace builder and a strong link between Fulani communities and the Emirate so as to ensure unity and understanding among all classes of people in the Emirate.

In a vote of thanks, Commissioner, Bauchi State Ministry of Housing and Environment, Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, expressed the gratitude of the family, friends and well wishers of the new Wakilin Fulani to the Emir and his Council for recognizing and honouring Hon. Dewu with such eminent traditional title, assuring the Emir that he will efficiently deliver and add value to the Emirate.

Speaking to a crowd that accompanied him to a traditional horse riding durbar and royal reception, the new Wakilin Fulanin Bauchi, Alhaji Abdulqadeer Umar Dewu, extended his deep appreciation to the Emir for what he described as a lifetime great honour.

He pledged that he will render selfless service to the Emirate and ensure peace, unity and progress of the people of the Emirate.

