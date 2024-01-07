The Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, has warned the commission’s officials, deployed for the recruitment of new Constables, against the collection of money from applicants and families.

Arase, a retired Inspector-General of Police, gave the warning at a pre-deployment briefing of the physical and credentials screening officials on Saturday, ahead of the exercise starting on Monday across the federation.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the commission spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

According to Arase, it is not just a recruitment exercise, but a defence of the sanctity of the commission’s mandate and demonstration of its competence.

He said collecting money from applicants or families was an action contrary to the principles of integrity and fairness, stressing that the officials were not merely fulfilling a duty, but shaping the future of the Force.

The Chairman charged the officials to adhere strictly to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct throughout the entire duration of the exercise.

“I admonish you to anticipate unprecedented challenges during this exercise. With over 400,000 applicants passing through your stations, each presenting argument to join the Nigeria Police Force, the pressure will be immense.

“Remember, you are the guardians of a process that not only holds inherent significance, but also paves the way for the forthcoming 30,000-man recruitment approved by the current administration.

“Embrace this responsibility with the knowledge that your actions will resonate beyond the confines of the present. As staff of the Commission, you are entrusted with a job that carries the weight of our nation’s aspirations for a just and secure future,” Arase admonished.

The chairman pointed out that the recruitment was significant as it is the first conducted by the Commission after the supreme Court Judgment on 20th July, 2023, that reaffirmed the primacy and exclusivity of the commission in recruiting for the Force.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, and it is our solemn duty to ensure that this exercise establishes the gold standard for future recruitments.

“The nation’s watchful eyes will scrutinise our every move, demanding our unwavering dedication and commitment to the principles of fairness and justice.

“Therefore, I implore each of you to exhibit your best behaviour, upholding the highest standards of discipline, integrity and honesty,” he charged the officials. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

