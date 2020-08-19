Emir of Bauchi warns against diversion of COVID-19 palliative

The Chairman, Bauchi State Palliative Distribution Committee and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has warned against diversion of the items being distributed to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamu gave the warning during the distribution of foodstuffs to some local government areas on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that 29,500 baskets of food items would be distributed in Dass, Darazo, Bogoro, Dambam, Ningi and Jammare local government areas.

“The food items include rice, cornflower, millet, beans, Maggi cubes, salt, groundnut oil and sugar,” he said.

The monarch reiterated that government and the committee would not tolerate any traditional ruler or political leader who used his or her position to divert the palliative.

“If you betray the trust bestowed upon you, you will not be forgiven and you will be dealt with.

“The committee wants to ensure proper and judicious distribution of the items targeted to reach the households of the most vulnerable population of the state,” he said.

The emir, however, expressed delight that since the commencement of distribution of the palliative, there had been no report of diversion of food items.

He said the support would go a long way to cushion the sufferings of some households in the local government areas.

Adamu urged wealthy individuals, groups and associations to support the less privileged persons in the society.

Emir of Bauchi urged citizens to observe the protocols of COVID-19 to curb its spread in society.

(NAN)

