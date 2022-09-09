Embrace amicable resolution of crisis ― South-East group tells PDP members

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been called upon to sheath their swords and embrace a peaceful dialogue in resolving the issues rocking the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the South East Coalition for PDP, a political umbrella governing the South Easterners resident in Bauchi State under the PDP titled ‘A Call for calm and Peaceful Resolution of the issues rocking PDP’.

Rising from the emergency meeting held in Bauchi to review their activities and the ongoing crises rocking the party following the fallout from PDP Presidential primaries which is threatening to polarize the party at the national level particularly call for the resignation of the current National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorcha Ayu, the group stressed the need for caution.

The group according to the communiqué made available to newsmen in Bauchi signed by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Aneke Ekwueme called on all the concerned people to look for an amicable way to resolve the problem.

The group also called on all the warring factions to shun any utterance or action that will distract the party ahead of the general elections that are at hand bearing in mind that the PDP remains the only available political option that will salvage the country from the shackles that this present Government has plugged the nation into.

The group is however optimistic that if all the burning issues are properly handled, and bring every interest group on board, it will enable the party to build on the gains that it had recorded nationwide in states where fresh elections and bye-elections have been conducted where the party emerged victoriously.

According to the communiqué, the group believes that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the issues were resolved peacefully as everybody is important in ensuring the victory of the PDP come 2023.

The group is also commending the foresight of Bauchi State PDP Architect, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed the Governor of Bauchi State in his developmental strides in the state that have spread across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

The group stated that the prompt payment of salaries to the state civil Servants, and the ongoing promotional examination for the civil servants in the State to mention but have attracted a massive influx of other political big wigs in the state into PDP.

The group also congratulated and welcome the decampees into the PDP led by the immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, Arc. Audu Sule Katagum.

The group in the statement is wishing PDP in Bauchi State and national level, success in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

