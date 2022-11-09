Elumelu injects N100m to foundation

Foundation for Effective Leadership and Development (FELD), a non-government organisation (NGO) in Delta State has disbursed a soft loan of N12 million to about 210 persons in the 22 wards of Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The gesture also put smiles on the faces of 300 widows at the empowerment venue, Ogwashi-Uku with a bag of rice and the sum of N5,000 each aside from the loan.

At the celebration of the 10th anniversary of FELD, marked with march past and dances mainly by women from the wards and other ethic nationalities, its founder and convener, Pastor Paul Adingupu said the programme was slowed down by COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the anniversary was specially meant to honour widows.

The occasion attracted the state governor and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who was made patron of the Foundation.

Okowa was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor.

The empowerment programme received a boost following the injection of N100 million to the foundation by the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the donation was part of his constituency’s allocation and will get to the foundation before the end of his tenure in May 2023.

He enjoined other well-to-do in the society to emulate Adingupu and reach out to the underprivileged.

Highlight of the ceremony was Ward 4 winning the march past and receiving N100,000 followed by Ward 1B with N50,000 while Ward 6B got N20,000 for third position.

For the dancing contest, Ward 6B came first , smiling home with N500,000 followed by Ward 4 which received N300,000 and Ward 9A took third position and got N200,000.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of FELD Local Organising Committee, Godwin Okoh said the event was a celebration of the vision given to Hon. Adingupu who felt the needs of the idle youths, the underprivileged and the vulnerable adults, and developed a plan for them irrespective of their tribe and religion.

He said: “FELD Foundation sensitised and revived the culture of studying among our youths in senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions through a television programme tagged ‘My education quiz play’ which attracts cash gifts for the winners.”

He announced that over 225 adults and more than 60 students in Aniocha Local Government Area benefited from its educational and rural empowerment programmes.

