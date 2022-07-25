EloSwaggs emerges first Head of House for BBNaija ‘Level Up’ season

The first Head of House games was held earlier this evening and saw the two houses (Level 1 and Two) go against one another to determine which house would produce the week’s leader for both sides.

Big Brother had informed all 24 housemates, who met at the arena for the first time, that their houses would be competing against one another.

At the end of the first round, five housemates Bryann, EloSwaggs, Cyph, Khalid and Dotun emerged as finalists to proceed to the second round, who were required to pour the contents of a bottle (cashew nuts) into a bowl. The housemate with the highest number of nuts would win the game.

EloSwaggs, at the end of the competition, beat Bryann and Cyph to emerge the first Head of House for the season. He will, by winning, have immunity privileges for his Level 1 house and will be required to pick housemates from level 2 for possible eviction.

A new title of ‘Tail of the house’ has been created for Season 7 and Bella, after disqualification from the first round, won the title having scored the lowest points.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…