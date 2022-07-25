Buhari appoints Biu as acting FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Dauda Biu as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), following the retirement of Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said this when he handed over the affairs of the Corps to Biu at the FRSC headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, on Monday, in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that Biu’s appointment took effect from July 24 and wished him a successful tenure as he assumed office.

The FRSC Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello, congratulated Biu on his appointment and urged him to sustain the tempo as well as ensure that he justify his appointment.

Bello said that the former Corps Marshal laid a good foundation for the corps and urged Biu to continue where he stopped.

Biu appreciated the management of the FRSC and the presidency for the appointment and pledged to justify the appointment.

Before his appointment, Biu was the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts, at the FRSC headquarters.

He joined the FRSC in 1988 and has had a fruitful career working across several formations.

Biu holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.

The former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi retired from service on Sunday, July 24. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Buhari appoints Biu as acting FRSC Corps Marshal

Buhari appoints Biu as acting FRSC Corps Marshal