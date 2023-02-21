Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

Four days to the 2023 general elections, chairmen and candidates of political parties in the Federal Capital Territory have signed a pact to show their commitment towards a safe and peaceful electioneering process in the nation’s capital.

The signing of the peace accord was the high point of a meeting between heads of security agencies in the FCT, chairmen and candidates of political parties, members of the youth council and strategic stakeholders.

The meeting, Nigerian Tribune gathered was attended by the coordinating Assistant Inspector-General of Police for the FCT, AIG Dr. Aishatu Abubakar, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Sadiq Abubakar, who sought to discuss practical options to ensure peaceful and credible elections in the FCT.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the peace meeting when she stated that; “The coordinating Assistant Inspector-General of Police for the FCT, AIG Dr Aishatu Abubakar, mni, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, PhD, mni, along with the FCT heads of Security Agencies held a meeting with chairmen and candidates of political parties, members of the youth council and strategic stakeholders to discuss practical options to ensure peaceful and credible elections in the FCT. The participants equally signed a peace accord in preparation for the 2023 General Elections.”

