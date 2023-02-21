Subair Mohammed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised Nigerians to sustain the legacies of President Muhammed Buhari if elected the next president of the country.

The APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu also promised to pursue the renewed hope agenda diligently.

The former Lagos state governor gave the promise at the grand finale of his nationwide presidential campaign.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari led the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, APC governors and other chieftains of the party to the mega campaign rally.

The mega rally which was held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, climaxed the All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide campaign for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the February 25 presidential poll.

President Buhari and the team of APC stalwarts including the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu arrived at the campaign venue in a motorcade at about 3:05 pm, 5 hours behind the scheduled time of 10 am amidst cheering from the large crowd.

In his address, Tinubu said, “Thank you for being there since the beginning of the campaign. Thank you, Mr President. You have followed the procedure. You encouraged us all. We all waited anxiously for your arrival.

We are confident of victory in the coming election. You encouraged me. He assured peace and credibility of the electoral process.

Today is not a victory speech. It is a challenging speech that I must lay my feet on the president’s shoe.

I am promising to do a good job as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He has never failed in his promise. He promised to build the future of this country and that he has done. I want to thank you, Mr President.





I will sustain the legacies of Mr President. The renewed hope will be pursued diligently with all my strength.”

Earlier in his brief remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanked the gathering for enduring the scorching sun to receive the city boy and his vice president.

He said, “Lagos is here. I am grateful to you all for coming out en masse to receive our flag bearer and president for this rally. I want to thank you for believing in the Progressives.

We will be acknowledged what our president has done and ensure that Lagos remains the centre of excellence.

You have not disappointed us today. It has shown that the city boy is loved by all. So on Saturday, let’s all vote and win on Saturday.

The city is here for Asiwaju. Lagos is ready for Asiwaju and at the end of this, victory is assured.”

Plateau State Governor and DG of the APC PCC, Simon Lalong said, “What I am seeing is more than excluding the city boy to Lagos. Our incoming president will seize to being a city boy from May 29. He will be Garki Boy. A new president is already seen.

I don’t want to pre-empt what then the president would say but I am sure he will want to thank you for voting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Today is the end of the presidential rally. I thank you all for coming.”

National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu promised that if elected Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will improve on the legacies of President Muhammed Buhari.

He said, “The President was out of the country. He came back yesterday to be able to bring Asiwaju home. Since the campaign started, we thank the Almighty for giving us a successful campaign.

We hope that the legacies of the President will be improved upon. For this to happen, you all must vote on Saturday for the party’s candidate. We will wait for our president to be sworn in on May 29.

Today is the last in the series of our presidential campaign. We thank you for your patience and waiting to see our dear father, President Muhammadu Buhari and our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the people of Lagos and the presidential candidate of the party for running a successful campaign while urging Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

