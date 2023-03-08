By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo.

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday alleged that the administration of the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has wasted over N90 billion accrued to government coffers within 3 months.

The party described his 100 days in office as uneventful and unpalatable as humongous funds to the tune of N90 billion accrued to the state’s coffers were lavishly spent and unaccounted for.

The party chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, made this known at a press conference held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo.

Addressing newsmen through the party Director of Media, Chief Kola Olabisi, the chairman remarked that apart from the regular FAAC, totaling N15 billion that the Adeleke’s administration had received, due to the diligent administration of the state by the immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the state government had equally received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES and N6.7 billion Federal Government parastatal tax liability respectively in the last three months.

Lawal revealed that the Adeleke-led administration had in the last three months received another N3.2 billion Nigeria for women project; N4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms among others, aside from the N14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration totalling over N60 billion.

The State APC Acting Chairman further alleged that Adeleke’s administration of mismanaging and misappropriating a total sum of N30 billion meant for the 30 Local Government Areas and Ife-East Area Office within the last 100 days of administering the affairs of the state.

Lawal, who vilified Adeleke for running a dubious administration, said the embattled governor had not displayed to the people that he is focused as “he has been operating like a bull in the China shop in order to feign seriousness.”

He described Adeleke’s scorecard across sectors of the economy as a monumental failure as being attested to with the issuance of many highly controversial executive orders among which was the one that he used to humiliate three already crowned monarchs by asking them to stay away from their palaces without any justifiable reason.

“It will be pedestrian and monochromatic to talk about the Adeleke promised intervention in the primary health projects across the state and sinking of boreholes in each of the 332 wards across the state as a random investigation of the same, like others, has shown that they are only a mirage and delusion which are only existing in the imagination of the sacked governor and his co-travellers.

“The list of such fraudulent projects which Adeleke has slated for commissioning is legendary! The most dubious of the superfluous projects is the N16 billion so-called Digital Economy with no clear-cut understanding of what the administration wants to spend N16 billion on.





“We want to state clearly here for the knowledge of the people of the state that the so-called Osun Tech Revolution project that Adeleke inaugurated with fanfare three days ago is a scam skillfully orchestrated to swindle the state as it isn’t a new project. It was Oodua Infraco that was given its approval by President Buhari Muhammed’s administration which had earlier approached the government of Oyetola for the approval of the government right of way which was joyously granted free of charge as it was found out that it would be beneficial to the people of the state.”

“It was for lack of nothing tangible to showcase that is making Adeleke to fraudulently role out the drums, counting same as part of his achievements under the 100 days of his administration.”

“The telemedicine that Adeleke was busy talking about is like building something on nothing as majority of the inhabitants of the state are ruralites who cannot afford internet-compliant telephone sets. How will this set of people access telemedicine? The only way of taking care of the health of the rural people is by strengthening primary health care system”.

“It is on record that the Oyetola administration succeeded in making available functional primary healthcare delivery system adequately equipped with drugs and manpower whom Adeleke sacked. The telemedicine stuff by Adeleke is a mere political jamboree dubiously designed to siphon the state of fund which could be said to be dead on arrival.

“The project is a scam as a certain level of physical contact is needed for observation and inspection in order to achieve effective healthcare service delivery.

While lampooning the incumbent Governor for running the economy of the state aground, Lawal said it is disheartened to know that within three months of Adeleke’s tenure, over 1,500 teachers and volunteers of the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) employed by his predecessor were sacked for no just cause.

“Adeleke also sacked 500 health workers when there were no enough number of the required health staff in the state. Adeleke has been using political hoodlums to torment, harass, maim and kill members of the opposition APC members before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Within the period under review, the embattled governor succeeded in dissolving the age-long National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state and promptly and surprisingly replaced them with handpicked and heavily compromised Park Managers under the leadership of a notorious and daredevil political thug who hails from Osogbo.”

