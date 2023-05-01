The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to establish a “hall of shame” for judges who undermine the principles of the judiciary and make frivolous judgements on election petitions.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja on Sunday, NLC President Joseph Ajaero emphasized the need to rescue the judiciary, adding that the labour union will hold the judiciary accountable for its actions.

Ajaero made these statements alongside representatives from the Labour and Civil Society Front, which is made up of civil society and youth organizations, including co-conveners Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Professor Udenta Udenta, Salisu Mohammed, and Olawale Okunniyi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also criticized for its poor performance during elections, with the group calling for corrupt leaders to be named and shamed.

“The judiciary has set so many states and institutions on fire with ridiculous judgements and must answer certain questions from Nigerians,” said Ajaero.

“The judiciary has so many questions to answer, if they failed to answer those questions within a short time, we would create a hall of shame for those judges that come up with judgement for those judges that create such problems, that will happen soon.

There is a need for the NBA, for all arms in the judiciary, to the bar benches, and all to speak out on what is happening in the judiciary and whether the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man.”

The spokesperson for the Civil Society Organization (CSO), Nkoyo Toto, accused INEC of working against democracy by failing to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and their own set rules.

Speaking at the press conference, Toto lamented the anti-climactic nature of the 2023 general election, which dashed the hopes of Nigerians for credible elections and denied them the opportunity to elect qualified political leaders.

“Clearly, INEC in cahoots with some members of our political class has driven a death nail into the democratic experience of most Nigerians, thus, leaving the electorate despondent to resort to self-help in their effort to salvage whatever is left of their vibrant political engagement with the 2023 elections,” said Toto.

“Unfortunately, the majority of Nigerians, especially the youths, who fought with patriotism to reset their country through the ballot box, are now wondering if elections have not become the tool for legitimising the corrupt takeover of Nigeria.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…