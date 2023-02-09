Collins Nnabuife

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has assured that the 2023 General Elections will hold as scheduled, despite the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the nation.

He gave this assurance while receiving a delegation from YIAGA Africa, led by the Director of Programmes, Barr. Cynthia Mbamalu on a working visit, stressing that it is in the larger interest of all Nigerians for the elections to hold as planned.

Abari noted that with the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), the issue of migration of Polling Units becomes a serious and trending issue requiring urgent and robust sensitization across the country.

He said only proper synergy between government and civil society will suffice community-based community-based sensitization of voters in their respective local dialects to ensure they can easily identify their Polling Units ahead of the elections and avoid disenfranchisement.

Earlier, Mbamalu and the YIAGA team intimated to the NOA Director General of their election sensitization and monitoring programmes, including the Election Results Analysis Dashboard (ERAD), the Election Manipulation Risk Index (EMRI) and Watching the Vote which will be deploying about 3014 observers on Election Day.

She, however, noted the need for a massive national campaign to help the electorate locate and confirm their Polling Units and requested NOA’s intervention with the translation of Polling Unit sensitization materials into local languages.