The Atiku/ Okowa presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his desire to conduct a free and fair election despite intimidation from some chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Party and other daunting challenges.

According to the spokesman of the council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, PDP would support any move by the

president for a credible election adding” if he does, he would have left a footprint in the sand

of time”.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba on Thursday, Mr Aniagwu, accused the ruling party of fighting for the retention of old naira notes to use them to buy votes in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the PDP having engaged Nigerians on how it intends to recover and rebuild the country from the ruins of the APC-led government was very much prepared for the elections and warned against moves that could lead to the postponement of the polls.

He also accused the APC of plotting to derail the electioneering process by instituting frivolous court injunctions and warned that the PDP was very ready for the polls to hold as scheduled.

According to Aniagwu, “we are depending on the interface we have had with Nigerians and we are depending on the fact that Nigerians know that Atiku-Okowa has what it takes to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Why is the APC going to court to seek an extension of the old notes rather than ask the court to compel the CBN to release more new notes to the populace?

“The PDP as a political party would want the elections to hold as scheduled. We are impressing it upon the Federal Government and the Central Bank to ensure that funds are available to the people in line with their limits.

“This is important so that when you go to the ATM or the banking hall, you should be able to access the little or the much you desire in line with that benchmark.

“That is because as a Campaigns Organisation and as a political party we are not depending on vote buying, we are very confident of the interface we have had with Nigerians.

“We are confident because Nigerians are looking towards the direction of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa to recover us from where we are,”

He said the APC was jittery over the naira redesign policy because it banked on its stashed funds to buy votes.

“Why the APC have been very busy fighting Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor because they know that they are losing this election, we are confident that we even want the election to hold tomorrow so that we can begin the process of recovery.

“We are very much eager to go into this election because we are very confident that Nigerians are yearning for the PDP to return to power so that we can begin to move our country forward once again.”

Aniagwu further said that the PDP as a party was not interested in joining the suit against the CBN or the Federal Government and added that any party member who does so was on his own.

“Anybody in the PDP who says he is joining people to go to court to truncate the process does not enjoy the support of our Presidential Campaign Council or the party at large.

“We do appreciate the challenges Nigerians are going through concerning the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes, we are comforted by the fact that the CBN said it’s doing something to shore up the available funds so that banks will be in a better position to meet up with the demands of genuine Nigerians who want to spend their money legitimately.

“We support every effort to trap all illicit funds and not make them available for this election. We are very much aware that the APC and its president are available for this election. We are very much aware that the APC and its presidential candidate depend on stashed funds in the old naira notes.

Why are they interested in the old notes? Nigerians are saying we can’t access the new notes and why can’t these governors go to court to say please print more money and let us have the new notes? Why are they busy talking about the old ones? This tells you where they are coming from and I tell you very honestly, with the support of Nigerians we are very convinced that these Egyptians we shall see them no more very soon,”

“That is why you find it very astonishing that three governors of the same political party that initiated a policy are the ones that decided to go to the Supreme Court to short-circuit the progress that is being made.

“You begin to wonder why they didn’t join the CBN or even the banks because they know that if they do that they cannot run to the Supreme Court and so they went ahead to activate the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court concerning cases between the Federal Government and the states,” he said.

Aniagwu who is also Commissioner for Information in Delta said Emefiele and the CBN had been a subject of discussion over the naira redesign policy and wondered why they weren’t joined in their ill-fated suit.

“When they cry they shout Emefiele, they call CBN, now they went to court they didn’t use the elements, they didn’t sue the CBN, that tells you that that party is only confused but they know that they have lost this election.

“We have it on good authority that the APC is trying to trigger processes that could lead to the postponement of this election but we are happy with the position of the INEC Chairman that this election will hold as scheduled.

“We are continuing our interface with Nigerians, and as a Presidential Campaign Council, we are confident that Nigerians are looking in our direction.

“We plead with Nigerians that the challenges they are going through today will be over in a not too distant time, the Egyptians they see today they shall see them no more.

“We are also very happy with Nigerians for the amount of decorum they have maintained even amid the frustration they are going through on account of a whole lot of challenges triggered by the APC in the last seven and half years.

“The fuel crisis we are having now is worse than any we have had before, just check out the amount you are paying for fuel yet Nigerians are eager to bear and allow the APC to just go away so that the PDP can kick-start the process of recovery,” he stated

He said the party’s Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa were very much ready to hit the ground running because the issues militating against the growth and development of the country were very much known to them.

“Atiku-Okowa are very much ready to hit the ground running from day one because the issues are very well known to us and we have been able to speak to the how concerning what we have said we are going to do.

“We are not like other Presidential candidates that are talking about what they are going to do without talking about how they are going to do it.”