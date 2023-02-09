Katsina state Shari’a commission has inaugurated new members of the commission.

The new members were inaugurated by the state grand khadi, Dr Muhammad Kabir Abubakar at the Shari’a Court of Appeal complex in Katsina on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar disclosed that the commission was established due to the call and yearnings of the people of the state.

He noted that the commission is playing an advisory role in advising the government on issues about Islamic Shari’a.

According to him, the Islamic Shari’a law had made provisions for all issues concerning human lives and activities.

He however lamented how students in schools were left without proper guidance on Islamic Shari’a.

Justice Abubakar lamented that whenever the issue of Shari’a is mentioned people only focus on capital punishment, adding that Shari’a includes all forms of human association.

He also noted that people should be properly educated on Islamic Shari’a provisions on marriage rights and provisions.

The chief judge noted that the commission had emphasized the issue of conducting tests on couples before marriage.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, represented by Hajiya Asmau Mukhtar, the state Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice in her remarks, revealed that the state government plans to establish the Hisbah board to complement the Shari’a Commission’s activities.

Hisbah is an Islamic doctrine referring to upholding community morals based on the Qur’anic injunction to enjoin good and forbid wrong.

Masari said the board when fully functional would assist the Commission in ensuring good morals In society and ensure judgments are carried out according to Islamic teachings.

Dr Muhammad Kabir Abubakar, the state Grand Kadi and the Commission’s Chairman, earlier, thanked the state government for the cooperation received to ensure the smooth functioning of the Commission in the state.