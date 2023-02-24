Lawrence Bajah

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to assure residents of the capital city, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other stakeholders in the forthcoming presidential election.

The command also advised residents to comply with the order of vehicular movement restriction on election day from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

A statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, stated that; “Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar PhD, mni, has assured the residents, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders in the elections, of adequate preparation by the Command for the Saturday 25, 2023 Presidential elections.

“The CP noted that the Command through the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), is working with other security agencies to secure the public space for the successful conduct of the election.

“The CP equally advised residents to comply with the order of vehicular movement restriction from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023. He warned that security forces have been ordered to arrest violators and called on residents to cooperate with the security agencies for all hands to be on deck for a hitch-free poll.”

In a related development, to enhance security coverage and protection of critical national assets throughout the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed a total of 3,000 combatant personnel to strategic places across Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Amongst the deployed are personnel from the Armed squad, Antivandal unit, Disaster Management and Medical unit, Intelligence unit, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives Unit (CBRNE).

It was gathered these officers are to manned strategic places like the INEC offices, polling units and collation centres amongst others; providing security for INEC materials, INEC Ad hoc Staff and the environment.

Also, they are to provide adequate protection of National Assets, Infrastructures, buildings and Government installations against vandalism.

The FCT Commandant of the Corps Dr Peter Maigari said the deployment was in conformation to the affirmations and directives of the NSCDC Commandant General, to create a secured environment for the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.





Maigari, in a statement signed by FCT Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okomanyi Comfort, avowed the Corp’s readiness for the election, adding that diligence, professionalism and being apolitical is the standard.

He stated that the officers and men of the corps have undergone several pieces of training on the election operational guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the NSCDC Standard Operational Procedures (SOP).

He noted that the NSCDC Special Forces, in a joint operation with other sister agencies will also be on standby in case of an emergency.

Maigari, therefore, called on stakeholders and the general public to do their part in ensuring a free, fair safe, peaceful and credible election. He equally charged everyone to shun violence or any action with the potential of disrupting any of the electoral processes, as anyone caught causing mayhem will be made to face the wrath of the law.

In the same vein, as part of efforts to make FCT roads safe, especially during the 2023 Presidential elections the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has disclosed the deployment of a total of 507 officers to man the roads during and after the today’s elections.

In particular, the officers are to manage the traffic in every part of the Territory to ensure the free movement of electoral materials and those on essential duties.

A statement from the Head, of Public Relations Division FCT, DRTS, Kalu Emetu, explained that the number is to cover nine sectorial areas of the territory which include: Abaji/Rubochi; Karishi/Karu; Kwali; kuje; Gwagwalada; Municipal; Dutse/Bwari; Kabusa and Zuba/Dei Dei sectors.

It added that each of the sectors is to be manned by 25 officers who are required to enforce traffic restrictions during the period of the elections. Every sector is to operate with two Hilux vehicles.

According to the statement, eighty-seven officers were deployed to the national situation room collation centre to cordon off traffic from the thirteen traffic access points around the collation centres.

Also, sixty officers had been deployed to the three boundary points of the FCT to monitor traffic in the areas, the boundary areas include Abaji, Zuba, and Nyanya.

Similarly, fifty inspection officers were deployed to inspect and certify the 520 vehicles conveying electrical materials to various locations in the FCT.

It further explained that fifty officers and men were deployed to join in the show of force with other security agencies in the Territory.

“It is pertinent to note that the Directorate also deployed materials and vehicular logistics support for the success of the elections.

“The material and logistics support include; 53 Hilux vehicles, 20 motorbikes and riders, 20 iron barricades, 4 numbers of juggernaut, and 1 coaster bus.

“The officers were however directed to exhibit a high level of discipline as enshrined in the operational guidelines of the Directorate’s regulations”, the statement added.

