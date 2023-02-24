Ishola Michael – Gombe

The People of Gombe have been reminded that their future lies in their PVCs, they should therefore, use it wisely by electing a leadership that will help in uniting the country, promote its peaceful coexistence and delivers shared prosperity to all Nigerians.

The assertion was made by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in a state-wide broadcast made Friday evening on the upcoming Presidential and NASS Elections.

According to him, “The freedom to choose our leaders is among the fundamental tenets of our democratic tradition. It promotes accountability in governance and guarantees the peaceful and orderly transition of power from one administration to another.”

The Governor added; “I’m one of the beneficiaries of that tradition. About four years ago, I was freely elected by the good people of Gombe to serve as your Governor. At the same time, you also elected President Buhari to serve as your president for the second time.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I address you today on the importance of elections in our democratic culture, and on the need to ensure that such elections are peaceful, free, fair and credible.”

Inuwa Yahaya further added, “In less than 24 hours, you will be expected to, alongside other eligible Nigerians, proceed to your various polling units in order to cast your votes to elect the leadership that will steer the affairs of this country for the next four years.

“It is therefore my honor to lead Gombe at this crucial point in its history. I have no greater objective than to see our country (and Gombe in particular) deliver elections that are peaceful, fair and credible.”

“I have strong confidence in the electoral process, and in the professionalism of our security agencies. In the past 4 years, we have witnessed innovative reforms by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) that are aimed at improving the efficiency and credibility of the electoral process. I want to thank the leadership of INEC and President Buhari for his courage and patriotism.

“My dear citizens, tomorrow you have an important decision to make, that of electing a new president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who has exhausted his constitutional limit of two terms, as well as electing those who will represent you at the national assembly,” he also said.

The Governor implored all of the people to ensure that the elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility saying, “I call on all political parties, individuals and groups to shun all forms of violence and incitements before, during and after the elections.”

“The security agencies are ever ready to ensure that people who are willing to vote are able to do so without any fear, intimidation or harassment; and to deal decisively with any politician or group that seeks to foment trouble.





“The peace, unity and stability of Gombe State (and by extension Nigeria) are bigger than the political ambition of any individual or group. In my responsibility as your governor and chief security officer, I took an oath to protect our hard-earned peace and stability.

“I will not allow nor tolerate any attempt to undermine the elections in order to serve the evil agenda of any individual or group.

“For us in Gombe State, we have a tradition of peace and diversity that we deeply cherish. Since the First Republic, Gombe is reputed for its political non-violence, tolerance and stability. We approach elections as a family affair, devoid of rancor, ill-will and bitterness.”

“I’m committed to upholding that tradition, and to providing the enabling environment for our people to freely exercise their franchise.”

Inuwa Yahaya lamented that the scourge of fake news, hate speech and campaigns of incitement continue to threaten the peaceful conduct of elections across the world.

