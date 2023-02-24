Grace Egbo

Nigeria Air Force has deployed flying jets and Riverboats to Ebonyi State to ensure security in the general election.

The Riverboats will be moving around rivers and beaches around the state in addition to armoured personnel carriers.

Governor Dave Umahi disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki the state capital after a security council meeting with all the security Chiefs in the state.

He called on Ebonyians not to entertain fears on the flight patrol of Officers of the Nigerian Air force across the State.

He clarified that the operation was to ensure miscreants do not exploit opportunities to cause the breakdown of law and order during the general elections.

“We also got a surprise package from Security Chiefs from Abuja all geared towards having a free and fair election. Ladies and gentlemen, let me inform you we have a flying Officer from the Nigerian Air force, Enugu.

“I want Ebonyians to know that they would be flying low to maintain law and order so you should not entertain any fears.”

While assuring that efforts have been put in place to ensure hitch-free elections in the State, Umahi said the efforts were to instil confidence in the voters, as the deployment of electoral materials and personnel have been concluded to ensure free and fair elections.

He expressed concern about possible cases of the existence of fake election observers and urged Security Agencies to checkmate the situation.

The Governor directed Security Agencies to ensure that movement across polling units during elections is prohibited within the State.





“We have also agreed that anybody seen with a gun that shouldn’t have a gun or trying to disrupt the election processes should be immediately arrested and taken away.

“I have instructed all my party people including those of other parties not to violate electoral laws, anyone doing so must be arrested.”

The Governor also remarked that though the activities of the Ebubeagu Security outfit have been suspended, its replacements, the Neighbourhood Watch and Vigilante Corps would not participate in Election Security.

