Elected officers must unite to make Lagos greater in the coming days ― Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa has urged all elected and appointed officials of the state to unite for Lagos to be greater.

He noted that with unity the immense responsibilities on their shoulders as leaders of a global megacity would be effectively carried out.

Speaker Obasa said this at the ongoing 16th executive-legislative parley holding in the state with the theme: A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos.

“More than ever before, the elected and appointed public office holders of Lagos State at all levels must bond together and work in the best interest of the state with a common vision, a common mission and, of course, a common passion.

“This has become imperative if we are to effectively meet the immense responsibilities that lie on our shoulders as leaders of a global mega city like ours,” the Speaker said.

While recalling how the EndSARS protest ended in wanton destruction of properties in Lagos, which over time has become the economic hub of Nigeria, Obasa noted that it affected lives and livelihood even as government facilities were not spared.

“I remember visiting some parts of Lagos then such as the Lagos High Court, BRT Oyingbo Terminal, Fagba, Isokoko and Pen Cinema Police Stations, Oba Akiolu Palace, City Hall and Public Works Corporation, in the company of members of the Lagos House of Assembly.

“The level of ruins in all these places mentioned was beyond imagination.

“As we are all aware of the fact that Lagos State is the economic powerhouse of the country, there is the need to do everything possible in rebuilding it after the unprecedented carnage.

“I know that efforts have been in top gear to address the issue of rebuilding Lagos state since last year. But this is the very first time both the legislative and executive arms of government in the state will be coming together to address this issue.

“In the light of this, harmonious working relationship among the three arms of government in a state like Lagos is the only factor that will create the enabling environment and momentum needed for this APC-controlled state to live up to its promise of moving Lagos State to the next level of growth and development,” the Speaker added.

