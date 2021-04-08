Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race

Lady Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe, daughter of second Republic Vice President, late Dr Alex Ekweme, has joined the race for the Anambra State governorship seat in the November 6 poll under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The legal practitioner, on submitting her nomination and expression of interest forms at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, affirmed that she has the capacity to transform the state if given the opportunity.

According to her, she is more of a political heavyweight than all other aspirants in the race.

While describing women politicians as special, innovative daring, Lady Onyemelukwe said that she has no godfather except God, saying: “If you are talking of heavyweights, if we are put on a scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

“As I said, I have a lot to offer. I have a passion for selfless service and Godly service.

“I believe I stand out because l have DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception.

“Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing. Women are coming up in different places. Anambra State already have two women senators, which is unknown in the rest of Nigeria. It has never been done elsewhere.

“We, the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time, it will be different and we will see the difference a woman can make it.”

On her plans for the womenfolk and children in the state if elected governor, Lady Onyemelukwe said: “It is the person who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. As a woman and a mother, I believe that I am in a better position to know what is best not just for the children and women but for the men as well because I am also a wife and daughter and sister.

“I think the most important thing is education. We need to educate our children. We need our children to have quality and affordable education. That is the most important thing.

“In that way, we are training the next generation and the generations to come. The world is moving on, it is not about moving along with them but us catching up and then moving on.

“We need to harness women. Anambra women are strong. As I said we already have two senators out of three. We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs.

“That is my niche and I did serve as Special Assistant to the former president on SMEs in his first tenure. So, look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years.”

