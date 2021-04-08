BREAKING: PDP shifts South-West zonal congress to April 12, moves it from Ibadan to Osogbo

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the South-West zonal congress earlier scheduled for April 10, 2021.

The party hierarchy said on Thursday that after further comprehensive deliberations on issues of concern in the South-West zonal chapter, it has decided to conduct the exercise on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, said the PDP national leadership assured of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of the party in the South-West zone.

“The PDP urge all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the South-West and the nation at large to be accordingly guided,” it said.

The party commended “the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by our leaders and critical stakeholders in the South-West in the deliberation of issues related to the zone.”

