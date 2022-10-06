Ekiti varsity matriculates over 4,000 students

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti has conducted matriculation ceremony for over 4,000 new students of the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session.

At the event held both physical and virtual, the vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, while congratulating the new students on the admission, revealing that they have a good choice in EKSU in view of the recent successes recorded by the university.

The EKSU head of Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs in a statement said, ” the VC stated that EKSU, in the recently released ranking of universities, was ranked as the 2nd best State University, 14th overall best in Nigeria and the 18th best in terms of employability of Nigerian University graduates.

“The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, encouraged them to be proud of the opportunity to be students in an institution that now occupies such an enviable position in the comity of Nigerian Universities.

” Professor Olanipekun charged the new students to strictly follow the laid down guidelines for the payment of approved fees through the University portal. He further warned them to be wary of fraudulent cyber operators who are out to scam them, in order to avoid the unnecessary risk of paying fees into wrong hands.

The Vice-Chancellor also charged them to live up to the matriculation oath which they had taken and asserted that EKSU, under his leadership, had zero tolerance to any form of anti-social behaviour, adding that any breach of the rules and regulations of the university would attract appropriate sanctions.”

“The high point of the ceremony was the announcement that all duly registered and screened students had been allocated matriculation numbers and identity cards automatically through the university portal. Some names among the duly registered students were called, while the identity cards were displayed for them to sight. The students were excited with the innovation,” the statement added.

Earlier, the university Registrar, Mr Ife Oluwole, administered the matriculation oath on the students.

