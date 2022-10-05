Ekiti tribunal: Absence of INEC witness stalls proceeding in Oni’s petition

The cross-examination of listed witnesses at the Ekiti State election petition tribunal was on Wednesday stalled following the absence of the witness from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to testify on the conduct of the June 18 governorship election in the state.

The runner-up in the election and candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) Chief Segun Oni is challenging the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji before the three-member panel of judges.

At the commencement of trial on Wednesday, counsel to Oni and the SDP, Obafemi Adewale, SAN informed the tribunal that the electoral commission had filed a motion on Tuesday evening stating their inability to appear.

Adewale however called the state chairman of the SDP, Bamidele Ekunola, who was cross-examined by the counsels to Oyebanji, APC and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Akin Olujimi, SAN and Umar Abdulhameed.

During the cross-examination, the SDP chairman when responding to questions from counsels to Oyebanji and the APC, while faulting the election, said his party’s candidate scored the highest lawful votes in the June 18 poll.

He said the election witnessed widespread voters’ inducement by the ruling party and its candidate.

However, the tribunal headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi refused the application of Adewale to call the second witness originally listed for Thursday, saying it would disrupt the already laid guidelines before the tribunal.

On the outcome of Wednesday’s proceedings, Adewale said, “We started the proceedings at the tribunal today and on behalf of the petitioners, we called out the first witness, the state chairman, he finished giving his evidence, of course.

“We were expected to call the INEC witnesses today as well, but INEC brought a motion which we understand that they do not want to come and give evidence, but that motion has not been taken, it has been adjourned till Monday because they only served the motion on Tuesday, proceedings will continue Thursday, we will continue with our witnesses.

“We thought we could bring one of the witnesses for Thursday, but the counsel to the respondents opposed that idea but the tribunal said that to be orderly, it is better for the witnesses listed for Thursday to come as stipulated.”

On his part, counsel to Oyebanji, Fagbemi said the petitioner failed to prepare adequately for the court proceedings relating to the calling of their witnesses.

“The witnesses they had submitted to the tribunal that they would call, they could not call them, and they now wanted to venture into those that were slated for tomorrow(Thursday) of course, that would go against the order of the tribunal earlier given and that was why the tribunal had no difficulty in refusing the application in that regard,” he said.

Justice Kpochi subsequently adjourned the trial and continuation of proceedings to Thursday, October 6, 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE