Fayemi splashes N20 million on two best teachers in Ekiti

Ekiti State government, on Wednesday, presented N10 million each to two best teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The beneficiaries were, Mrs Adeyemi Omolade and Mrs Mary Kupolati

Also, twenty-six teachers across the 16 local government areas received N100,000 cheques each from the government for their contributions to the development of education in the state.

Addressing the teachers at the event marking 2022 World Teachers’ Day, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, commended the teachers for their efforts and contributions to the education sector in the state.

Applauding their sacrifices and commitment, the outgoing governor noted that the increase in enrollment since 2018 could be attributed to the work done by the teachers in the state.

Fayemi said: “As a result of the quality of your teaching and the friendly learning environment provided in our schools, enrolment increased from 191,117 in 2018 to 261,292 in 2022. This increase in enrolment automatically resulted in the need to establish additional ten secondary schools in 2021. The number of public primary and secondary schools in Ekiti increased from 901 to 906 and 196 to 203 respectively between 2018 and 2022.

“At the inception of our second tenure in 2018, the free and compulsory education programme was re-established. Levies on primary school pupils and secondary school students were abolished. This was done to ensure that no child drops out of school.

“As a government, we observed that many school buildings were dilapidated. That was what informed our decision to pay about eight billion naira (#6b) counterpart fund to match UBEC’s contribution that enabled us to execute 886 projects which were for 2016 to 2020.

“If our education will transform to a hybrid model that allows pupils/students to learn at their individual paces and at times in the comfort of their homes, teachers who are their role models, counsellors and influencers must lead by example. Our quest will be fulfilled only if our teachers are able to encourage their learners to strive for greatness and maximise their potential.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS) in the state, Sola Adigun, called on the governor to pay all the outstanding benefits due for the teachers before the expiration of his administration.

