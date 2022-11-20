Ekiti South PDP leaders declare support for Olujimi, warn members against anti-party activities

Ahead of the 2023 general election, leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti South Senatorial district, have unanimously declared support for the re-election of the lawmaker representing the zone, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The unanimous decision followed the last week’s announcement by some loyalists of the former governor, Ayodele Fayose in the zone to endorse the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yemi Adaramodu.

The leaders and stakeholders in their resolutions after a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Sunday warned members of the party in the zone over anti-party activities, saying anyone found culpable would be disciplined in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The meeting was presided over by the senatorial district’s chairman, Chief Femi Tijani and the South West Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati in attendance no fewer than 40 executives members and leaders across the six local government areas of the zone comprising Ikere, Ekiti East, Gbonyin, Emure, Ise/Orun and Ekiti South West.

The stakeholders explained that the experience and performances of Olujimi in the red chamber in the last few years have placed her above other candidates in the zone ahead of the February election, calling on members to disregard the activities of some people working to cause confusion within the party.

In the communique signed by all attendees and read to newsmen by the PDP state legal Adviser, Sunday Olowolafe, the leaders reiterated their resolve to support the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other party candidates in the zone for the 2023 elections.

The communique read, “We reiterate our resolve to collectively assiduously work together to ensure the victory of all candidates in the forthcoming general elections slated for 25th February 2023.

“The outstanding performance of distinguished Senator Abiodun Olujimi in our great party more particularly in the Ekiti South Senatorial District has further earned PDP confidence in securing more votes and winning the next general elections in Ekiti state.

“That PDP member in Ekiti State, South senatorial district and that the general public should disregard the report of some contortionists parading themselves as anti-senator Olujimi and other candidates of PDP members in the Ekiti South senatorial district against the interest of our great party. Hence we state categorically and unequivocally that those people causing confusion should rethink in the interest of PDP.

“Sequel to this ugly development, we the executives of PDP in the South senatorial district wishes to advise individual violating the extant provisions of Section 58 [1](a) to (x) of the PDP constitution(as amended in 2017) to desist from acts and actions authentically to the progress of our great party to avoid disciplinary action as provided by the said party constitution.

“That we are voting Senator Biodun Olujimi as our party’s senatorial candidate and all other candidates of the PDP in Ekiti South Senatorial district.”

